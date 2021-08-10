Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rihanna wants you to know she smells really good

Rihanna wants you to know she smells really good

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Way to sell that Fenty Beauty perfume, Rihanna!

The singer and newly designated billionaire shared a video montage Monday on her verified social media accounts of other celebs declaring how good she smells.

When asked "What's your favorite smell?" rapper Lil Nas X unhesitatingly responds "Rihanna" to kick off the video, which is more than a minute long.

What follows is other stars including Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Seacrest and Jim Parsons raving about Rihanna, who apparently smells like "heaven."

The video looks to be curated from a 2019 Twitter thread about her sweet smell.

Back in 2016, one of her friends revealed in a video that Rihanna was a fan of Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy scent as she protested in the background, "He's really telling them? It's a secret!"

These days she's literally got her own scent to choose from. She recently announced the launch of her Fenty Parfum.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect today. Most of the day will be dry, but there are few chances for showers and storms. The first is a disturbance off to our west early this morning. This disturbance will continue to dissipate as it moves towards our area, but a few far western counties could see some light rain this morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories