Emergency situation prompts evacuation at Tennessee high school

Posted: Aug 10, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos

Students were evacuated from Volunteer High School in northeast Tennessee after an "emergency situation" on Tuesday morning, the school district said.

"There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School," the Hawkins County School District said in a statement on Facebook. "Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area."

According to the school district, students were being evacuated to the National Guard Armory where they were being reunited with their parents.

Hawkins County Assistant Superintendent Reba Bailey told CNN that a lockdown at Volunteer High remains in place with law enforcement and emergency personnel on the scene in Church Hill. According to Bailey, lockdowns at other schools in the district have been lifted.

Bailey told CNN she does not know what prompted the 911 call.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

