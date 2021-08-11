Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

$600 million gone: The biggest crypto theft in history

$600 million gone: The biggest crypto theft in history

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Brian Fung, CNN Business

Hackers have stolen some $600 million in cryptocurrency from the decentralized finance platform Poly Network, in what it says is the largest theft in the industry's history.

A vulnerability in Poly Network allowed the thief to make off with the funds, the platform said Tuesday, begging the attacker to return the money.

"The amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in the defi history," Poly Network wrote in a letter to the attacker it posted to Twitter. "The money you stole are from tens of thousands of crypto community members... you should talk to us to work out a solution."

Poly Network urged other members of the cryptocurrency ecosystem to "blacklist" the assets coming from addresses used by the attacker to siphon away the funds — which included a mix of various coins including $33 million of Tether, according to Tether's CTO. The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it was "coordinating with all our security partners to actively help." Poly Network links together the blockchains of multiple virtual currencies to create interoperability among them.

Following the hack, Poly Network established several addresses to which it said the attacker could return the money. And it appears the hacker is cooperating: As of 7:47 a.m. ET Wednesday, Poly Network said, it had received about $4.7 million back. It was not immediately clear who was behind the hack or why the money is being returned.

Regulators have increased their scrutiny of crypto platforms as investors pour billions of dollars into digital currencies. Senator Elizabeth Warren recently asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler to investigate the SEC's ability to oversee trading on crypto platforms.

In response, last week, Gensler said: "Right now, I believe investors using these platforms are not adequately protected."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 80°
Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories