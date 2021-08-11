Clear
China is banning karaoke songs that endanger national unity

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Shawn Deng and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

China will create a "blacklist" of karaoke songs, banning those that contain "harmful content" from entertainment venues.

According to interim rules outlined by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, karaoke must not endanger national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity, incite ethnic hatred or undermine ethnic unity, promote cults or superstition or violate the state's religious policies.

Songs must also not encourage obscenity, gambling, violence, drug-related activities or crime, nor should they insult or slander others, the ministry said.

The regulations will "promote socialist core values, and maintain national cultural security and ideological security," according to the ministry.

Content providers to karaoke venues will be responsible for monitoring the songs, the ministry said, adding that China has more than 50,000 "song and dance entertainment" venues across the country, and a catalog of more than 100,000 songs, which would be hard for venues to police.

The ban will come into effect on October 1.

Censorship -- online and otherwise -- is common in China, with an increasingly hard line taken on entertainment content deemed inappropriate.

In 2015, the country banned a catalog of 120 songs from the internet after deeming them "harmful" to society, including Chinese songs titled "No Money No Friend," "Don't Want To Go To School," "One Night Stand" and "Fart."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
