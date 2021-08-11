Clear
Sophia Bush is engaged

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A boat, Italy and a ring has made Sophia Bush a very happy woman.

The "One Tree Hill" alum shared the news that she and her entrepreneur boyfriend Grant Hughes are engaged in a post on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

The actress, who is currently starring on "Good Sam," shared photos of the pair in Lake Como, Italy.

"So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #Yes," the caption read on a photo of the couple in a boat, on a lake with Hughes on one knee proposing.

Hughes was a fan of her post and replied in her comments by writing "You're my forever favorite, my love."

Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
