Dolly Parton is releasing her first novel and a companion album next year

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Dolly Parton sings, funds vaccines and provides children with free books. Now she's writing her own novel.

The country music queen has teamed up with bestselling author, James Patterson, to publish a novel that they co-wrote, they announced Wednesday.

Set in Tennessee, the novel titled "Run, Rose, Run" is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician.

"She's a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her," a post on Patterson's website states. "She's also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she's come to claim her destiny. It's also where the darkness she's fled might find her. And destroy her."

Patterson described the novel as "glittering with danger and desire — a story that only America's #1 most beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created."

The 448-page book will be accompanied by an album based on its characters and situations.

"I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it together," Parton tweeted.

Parton is passionate about literacy, and mails free books to children as part of her Imagination Library program. She's hinted that she dreams of writing her own books.

It's no longer just a dream. The novel will be released in March next year.

Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
