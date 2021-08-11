Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dogs to the rescue, as canine lifeguards save struggling swimmers on Italian beach

Dogs to the rescue, as canine lifeguards save struggling swimmers on Italian beach

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Nicola Ruotolo and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Any budding lifeguards might want to work on their doggy paddle this holiday season, after a group of 14 people struggling in high wind and waves at sea were rescued with the help of Italy's lifeguard dogs.

The animals helped to rescue bathers who got into difficulty around 330 feet off the shore of Sperlonga, halfway between Naples and Rome, on Sunday.

The group of three families struggled to get back to the shore after their inflatables, dinghies and surf equipment started to capsize in strong wind and waves, Roberto Gasbarri, who is responsible for the center-south department of Italian rescue dog school SICS, told CNN.

The group included eight children between the ages of 6 and 12.

A family member on the beach started calling for help and captured the attention of three dog units close-by, Gasbarri said.

SICS patrols around 30 Italian beaches, with 300 dog units, each with one dog and one trainer.

With the help of lifeguards at nearby beaches, the three dogs, named Eros, Mya and Mira, managed to bring the group to shore in approximately 15 minutes.

Dogs are "fundamental" in Italy's lifeguard rescues, especially when rescuing multiple people, Gasbarri said, adding that big groups would be too much for just a couple of lifeguards to handle.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 106°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 105°
Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories