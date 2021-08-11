Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Florida mother who has been living in daughter's ICU room tears up at the sight of her child walking

Florida mother who has been living in daughter's ICU room tears up at the sight of her child walking

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Steve Almasy, CNN

It was just a few trips around a hospital bed but for Agnes Velasquez, seeing her 15-year-old daughter off a ventilator and able to walk a little brought tears to her eyes.

It was the first time Paulina had walked since she was hospitalized with Covid-19.

"It was my idea," Paulina said. "The physical therapist came and we used the walker and we walked around the bed like three times. I was happy."

Velasquez said the fear she had for the daughter's life has been replaced by joy and happiness. "I feel like a big rock just came off my chest," she said.

Velasquez said she didn't expect to see her child walk again so soon.

"I thought it's going take a little bit more time as she just recently came off of ventilator and out of a coma," she said.

Velasquez said the physical therapists came to her daughter's room Wednesday and asked her to walk. "And she did and she didn't want to stop. She wanted to walk and walk and there were just tears in my eyes."

Velasquez has been living in her daughter's ICU room at Broward Health Medical Center for weeks, praying she'd survive Covid-19.

Paulina's doctor, Dr. Venu Devabhaktuni, the medical director for Broward Health's pediatric ICU, said the teen was "kind of touch and go" while she was on a ventilator.

"Things could have gone bad quickly, but she recovered because she's one young, healthy child. That, I think that was in favor of her recovering," Devabhaktuni said.

Both Velasquez and her daughter said they encourage others, especially teenagers, to get vaccinated.

"I think you guys should take the vaccine," said Paulina, who was unvaccinated. "I don't want nobody to go through what I went through. And I don't want anybody's parents to go through what my parents went through and have seen."

It was two weeks ago when CNN first spoke to Velasquez on a video call from the hospital room.

At the time, Paulina had been hospitalized for about 10 days.

Velasquez said she told her daughter every day to, "Fight for your life."

She said that when her daughter started feeling ill and couldn't breathe, the teen called on her mother asking for help.

Velasquez said she rushed to her daughter's aid without a mask, not thinking the deadly virus had already crept into her home. Days later, the worried mother tested positive despite being vaccinated against the virus.

"I most likely got it from her," said Velasquez, who only suffered minor symptoms.

The worried mother said then that her sons were in the process of getting vaccinated. Velasquez was helping coordinate their vaccines from her daughter's room, where she was spending every hour of the day with her daughter.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 102°
Maryville
Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 102°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 106°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 104°
Heat and humidity will continue today with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Our heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday at 8 PM. Most of the day will be dry, but there is a chance for showers and storms to develop later tonight. The activity will be scattered, but a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat and humidity will continue on Thursday with highs back in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.Thursday night into Friday a cold front will move through the area giving us additional storms chances as well as some cooler temperatures. Milder air will start to filter back into the area on Friday giving us highs in the mid to lower 80s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories