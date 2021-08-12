Clear
Ship runs aground and splits in two in Japan

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: Story by Reuters

A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japan harbor, then split in two and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries among the 21 crew and the oil leak was being controlled with no signs it had reached shore, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The 39,910-ton vessel, the "Crimson Polaris," was carrying wood chips when it ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbor.

It managed to free itself, but due to poor weather was unable to move far and ended up anchoring about 4 kilometers (2.4 miles) out from the port.

The vessel, which was at the end of a voyage from Thailand, split in two early on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

An oil slick 5.1 kilometers long by about 1 kilometer wide was visible later in the day, but containment measures were being taken by patrol boats.

The vessel's two parts have not moved and are being closely monitored by patrol boats, and by late afternoon there had been no apparent major change in its situation, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
