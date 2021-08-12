Clear
John Cena posts his 'Black twin,' dubbed 'Jamal Cena'

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

No one can say John Cena doesn't pay attention to the internet.

The actor and wrestler shared a photo of bodybuilder and trainer Brendan Cobbina that has been making the rounds on social media because of his resemblance to Cena.

Cena posted the photo on his verified Instagram account without a caption.

Judging by the comments, a caption wasn't needed as many followers were fully aware of Cena's Black doppelgänger, who has been dubbed "Jamal Cena."

John Cena has been pretty busy these days with starring roles in "The Suicide Squad" and "F9: The Fast Saga," so, naturally, social media has already started rallying for him to find a role where his "twin" can appear opposite him.

Cobbina, whose social media lists him as living in the UK, is leaning into the interest.

His bio on Twitter reads "24. You may know me as the 'Black John Cena' or the owner of OmegaMuscles. Bodybuilder. Coach."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
