Kim Kardashian West credits Kanye West for boosting her confidence

Kim Kardashian West credits Kanye West for boosting her confidence

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kanye West is not lacking at all in confidence and according to Kim Kardashian West, he passed some of that on to her.

The couple may be in the midst of getting divorced, but the love train keeps a running with Kardashian West talking glowingly about the rapper/producer/entrepreneur.

Kardashian West appeared on a recent episode of Kristen Bell's "We Are Supported By" podcast and they discussed wanting to please people.

Kardashian West said she "used to care about the likeability" when it came to her being on her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

But she said that "maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for like a decade, someone who absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was as long as he was true to himself" taught her differently.

"That taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment," she said. "You don't have to please everyone."

She said it all showed her to be more confident in herself and "truly not care what other people thought."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
