Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The first trailer for 'The Smurfs' reboot is super smurfy

The first trailer for 'The Smurfs' reboot is super smurfy

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 12:41 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 12:41 PM
Posted By: By Megan Thomas, CNN

Remember those smurfy Saturday mornings from your childhood, (now grown and tired) children of the '80s?

If not, the first trailer for "The Smurfs" reboot will take you back there.

Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and their nemesis Gargamel have all returned in a new CGI-animated series for Nickelodeon.

The show looks to have stayed true-blue to the original, with the welcome addition of a new tribe of girl smurfs, led by a brave and wise matriarch named Willow. Which means Smurfette finally has some girls in her corner.

"The Smurfs" debut Friday, September 10 on Nickelodeon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Mostly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 101°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories