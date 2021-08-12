Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Facebook pushes its office reopening to 2022

Facebook pushes its office reopening to 2022

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Facebook is the latest tech company to delay its employees' return to the office until next year as the Delta variant wreaks havoc on reopening plans around the country.

"Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office," Facebook spokesperson Chloe Meyere said in a statement. "Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the Delta variant, our teams in the US will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022."

The new reopening date will apply to "some countries outside of the US, as well," Meyere added.

Many of the tech industry's biggest companies, which were among the first to shut down their offices at the start of the pandemic last year, had set September as the target to reopen. Now these companies are delaying those plans as concerns about the Delta variant increase and in some cases they're requiring vaccinations for employees who are returning.

Facebook's decision comes days after Amazon announced it would not bring its corporate workers back to the office until Jan 3, 2022. Ride-hailing firm Lyft has delayed its reopening even further, until Feb 2. Others including Google, Apple, Uber and Microsoft, have adopted more of a wait-and-see approach, delaying their planned September reopenings until October.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 97°
Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories