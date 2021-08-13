Clear
Lizzo and Cardi B dropped the video for 'Rumors'

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

The Rumors are true -- Lizzo and Cardi B have collaborated.

Lizzo dropped the video for her first new single in two years on Friday, which features her and pregnant rap superstar Cardi B.

The stars -- dripping in finery -- are both center stage in the gold-plated video, which takes its inspiration from ancient Greece.

Three-time Grammy award winner Lizzo teased the collaboration earlier this week, when she posted an Instagram video of herself delivering a wake-up call to Cardi -- with the caller ID signaling a collaboration.

The duo had already starred together in the 2019 movie Hustlers. Based on the true story first brought to the world in a 2015 New York Magazine article titled "The Hustlers at Scores," the film is about a group of strippers who decide to rip off their Wall Street clients.

Lizzo first burst into the mainstream the same year, after her song "Truth Hurts" was featured in the Netflix movie "Someone Great." Her subsequent album, "Cuz I Love You," was nominated for multiple Grammys and won Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. These showers should start to exit the area later this morning with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.
