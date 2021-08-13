Clear
Paulina Porizkova shares tearful selfie

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Paulina Porizkova got vulnerable on Instagram Thursday.

The model and actress shared a tearful, grief stricken selfie.

In the caption she wrote, "I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people. But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery."

"Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It's easier to see myself shot into space at this moment," her caption went on to read. "When you've been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect."

The former wife of the late "Cars" singer Ric Ocasek doesn't explain exactly explained what sparked the post, but she does note that "love is not possible without trust."

"And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love)."

For those who think such a personal post "is the height of narcissism" Porizkova wrote, "I whole-heartedly agree!"

