Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Florida woman fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom work call, police say

Florida woman fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom work call, police say

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 2:41 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones, CNN

A Florida woman died after being shot by her toddler while she was on a Zoom conference call, police say.

Shamaya Lynn, 21, was on a work-related call Wednesday when she was shot, Altamonte Springs Police said in a statement Thursday night on Facebook. A person on the call dialed 911 when Lynn fell backward after a child appeared in the background and participants on the call heard a noise, the statement said.

Officers and paramedics responded, and the statement said they "did their best in rendering aid," but Lynn had a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

An adult had left a loaded handgun in the apartment unsecured, and the toddler found it, the statement said.

Detectives are working with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are appropriate for the owner of the gun.

The prosecutor's office cannot comment on an ongoing investigation or possible charges, spokesman Todd Brown said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. These showers should start to exit the area later this morning with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories