How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Mayra Cuevas, CNN

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction, according to the US Geological Survey.

Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

Aid organizations are assessing the damage on the ground while forecasters are also eying Tropical Storm Grace, which could bring wind and rain to Haiti on top of everything else.

CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis in Haiti. Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

We continue to see the skies break apart as we head into the afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds should start to exit the area later this evening with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.
