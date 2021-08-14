Clear
57 injured in crash of tour bus headed to Niagara Falls

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A tour bus headed to Niagara Falls crashed Saturday, sending all 57 occupants, including the driver, to local hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to New York State Police and a spokesperson for an area hospital.

The tour bus was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in the town of Brutus in Cayuga County when it exited the highway "for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder," according to a statement from New York State Police.

Approximately 27 of the occupants on the bus, which included both adults and children, were taken to Auburn Community Hospital where they were treated for injuries, Auburn Community Hospital spokesperson Matthew Chadderdon told CNN.

At least two patients were transported from Auburn Community Hospital to SUNY Upstate to be treated for more serious injuries, and there were no reports of any fatalities, Chadderdon said.

The bus was coming from the town of Fishkill in the southeastern part of the state, he said. Brutus, the site of the crash, is near Syracuse in central New York and more than two hours away from Niagara Falls.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, police said.

The weather this weekend will be rather nice for mid-August, with temperatures staying in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Tonight will be pleasant and much cooler with lows around 60 and a calm wind. The work week looks to be off to a comfortable start as well with temperatures remaining near average in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain and thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday and will continue through Friday.
