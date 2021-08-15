Clear
Human remains discovered in a plastic container left on a street in a New Jersey neighborhood

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Sahar Akbarzai and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Police are investigating after human remains were found in a large plastic container last week in a New Jersey neighborhood near New York City.

Police were called around 10:30 a.m. to Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, Friday to investigate reports of a suspicious container in the street when they found the remains, according to a statement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Ridgefield Park is about 13 miles west of New York City.

A spokesperson for Musella's office declined to comment on the investigation Saturday.

The Ridgefield Park Police Department, the prosecutor's office and the Major Crimes Unit within the prosecutor's office -- which handles homicides -- are all investigating, Bergen County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Elizabeth Reiben said.

The investigation will look into all suspicious deaths: "There is no explanation," Reiben said.

She declined further comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

