Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Singer and songwriter Nanci Griffith has died at 68

Singer and songwriter Nanci Griffith has died at 68

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney, CNN

Folk and country singer and songwriter Nanci Griffith, whose album "Other Voices, Other Rooms" won the 1994 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album, died on Friday. She was 68.

Griffith passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, according to her management company. A representative for Gold Mountain Media did not give a cause for her death.

"It was Nanci's wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing," the representative said.

Griffith was a Texas-born singer whose popular recordings include "Love at the Five and Dime," "Once in a Very Blue Moon" and "Outbound Plane."

She survived thyroid and breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in the late 1990s.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
The weather this weekend will be rather nice for mid-August, with temperatures staying in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Tonight will be pleasant and much cooler with lows around 60 and a calm wind. The work week looks to be off to a comfortable start as well with temperatures remaining near average in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain and thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday and will continue through Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories