Girl, 7, killed in Chicago weekend of gun violence

Posted: Aug 15, 2021 8:10 PM
Updated: Aug 15, 2021 8:10 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

An unknown suspect shot two young girls, one of them fatally, as they sat in a parked vehicle on a Chicago street Sunday, according to police.

The suspect fired at the 7-year-old and 6-year-old at approximately 2:50 p.m. while they were in a car on the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The 6-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and the right armpit. The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and the torso. Both were transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where the 7-year-old was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old is in stable condition.

Police did not disclose if the two girls are related or other the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As of Sunday evening, 42 people had been shot in Chicago over the weekend, four of them fatally, police said.

Shootings in Chicago have increased by 11% this year compared to 2020 and 63% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to an August 3 report by police.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The weather this weekend will be rather nice for mid-August, with temperatures staying in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Tonight will be pleasant and much cooler with lows around 60 and a calm wind. The work week looks to be off to a comfortable start as well with temperatures remaining near average in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain and thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday and will continue through Friday.
