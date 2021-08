Situación en Afganistán con los talibanes: esto es lo que debes saber

The weather this weekend will be rather nice for mid-August, with temperatures staying in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Tonight will be pleasant and much cooler with lows around 60 and a calm wind. The work week looks to be off to a comfortable start as well with temperatures remaining near average in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain and thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday and will continue through Friday.

