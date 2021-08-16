Clear
Connor Fields says he suffered brain shearing and bleeding after BMX crash

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Sana Noor Haq, CNN

American BMX rider Connor Fields says he is "progressing nicely" after he suffered brain shearing and bleeding, intubation, a broken rib and a collapsed lung following his crash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 28-year-old rider, who won the final BMX racing event at Rio 2016, was one of the favorites to clinch gold in Tokyo.

However, his third Games were cut short after he appeared to get tangled with another participant when competing in the third round of the BMX Racing men's semifinal event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

He was transferred to the ICU of St Luke's International Hospital, but is now rehabilitating in Salt Lake City.

"Definitely not the most ideal way for this Olympic journey to end, but ultimately I am so thankful I am on track to eventually make a full and complete recovery," said Fields as he shared an update on his condition from his verified Instagram account on Sunday.

"I improve a little each day which is all I can ask for," he said in the post. "I am so thankful for my team of people for their endless support."

Fields confirmed he will not be attending the BMX World Championships, but says he is "looking forward to watching the races."

The competition, which will take place in the Netherlands, is scheduled to start on August 21 and runs through to August 22.

The-CNN-Wire
