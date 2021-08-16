Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Cure's Simon Gallup 'fed up of betrayal' and leaving band after 40 years

The Cure's Simon Gallup 'fed up of betrayal' and leaving band after 40 years

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

"Boys Don't Cry," but in the case of Simon Gallup, they do post their feelings on Facebook and offer their resignation publicly.

In a public post on Facebook over the weekend, The Cure bassist wrote, "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all..."

The news was met with shock and sadness by some fans, and Gallup followed up on a comment by writing "I'm ok... just got fed up of betrayal."

The Cure is known for hits like "Friday I'm in Love" and "Just Like Heaven."

Gallup has left the group before.

He joined The Cure in 1979, exited in 1982 after an altercation with the band's frontman, Robert Smith, and rejoined two years later.

CNN has reached out to reps for The Cure for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories