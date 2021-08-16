Clear
Ryan Reynolds says 'Free Guy' sequel is a go

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Well, that was quick and yet not.

Ryan Reynolds' latest film "Free Guy" just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

Over the weekend Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

"Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel," he tweeted. "Woo hoo!! #irony."

The film's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own "Yuuuuuuuup."

In the movie Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.

The-CNN-Wire
Today will be another sunny and comfortable day with temperatures right around average in the mid 80s. Winds will stay calm today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs making a run for the 90s by mid week. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will exist on Thursday, however most of the day will be dry. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through our area. Lingering rain and storm chances will continue through the weekend.
