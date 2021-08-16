Clear
How newspaper front pages covered the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Ian Berry and Kerry Flynn, CNN Business

Falls. Collapses. Chaos. Those are some of the words splashed across the front pages of newspapers in the US and around the world after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul.

Reflecting on Monday's front page, USA Today Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll told CNN Business, "There was so much we needed to convey on this historic front page: the panic on the ground and the scrambling effort to evacuate; the revived security fears; the political fallout; and, of course, the lead photo with the US Chinook helicopter flying over the American embassy, which drew comparisons to the US withdrawal from Vietnam."

USA Today

The Guardian

The New York Times

Los Angeles Times

The Wall Street Journal

The Washington Post

The Boston Globe

Stars and Stripes

The Times

Daily Mail

Arab News

The Globe and Mail

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

