How newspaper front pages covered the fall of Afghanistan to Taliban forces

Falls. Collapses. Chaos. Those are some of the words splashed across the front pages of newspapers in the US and around the world after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul.
Reflecting on Monday's front page, USA Today Editor-in-Chief Nicole Carroll told CNN Business, "There was so much we needed to convey on this historic front page: the panic on the ground and the scrambling effort to evacuate; the revived security fears; the political fallout; and, of course, the lead photo with the US Chinook helicopter flying over the American embassy, which drew comparisons to the US withdrawal from Vietnam."
USA Today
The Guardian
The New York Times
Los Angeles Times
The Wall Street Journal
The Washington Post
The Boston Globe
Stars and Stripes
The Times
Daily Mail
Arab News
The Globe and Mail
