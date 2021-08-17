Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Raja Razek and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review of state data on fatalities, according to spokesman Douglas Loveday.

The request was submitted August 4 as "a normal part of preparedness to have these available to support local jurisdictions in case they need them," he said.

"The trailers aren't for San Antonio specifically but will be staged there, as that is our staging location for these resources since it is centrally located and where we have space to store them," Loveday said.

Loveday said the trailers were requested after a review of Texas data on fatalities and the increase of fatalities during the state's third Covid-19 wave of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, there were 327 ICU beds available in Texas and 11,791 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, according to state health data.

The state had 53,100 fatalities as of Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has opposed mask mandates and issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring masks, which has caused backlash from educators and local leaders.

Texas had the most pediatric hospitalizations in the nation, at 239, according to the latest data released Monday by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Florida had 170 children in hospitals with Covid-19.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue today with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Wednesday will be a very similar day with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunshine continues on Thursday with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories