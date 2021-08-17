Here's where veterans can turn to get help with their anguish over Afghanistan

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan is particularly disheartening to Americans who fought there. Across 20 years of combat, almost 800,000 troops deployed to the war zone -- many of them more than once.

Images of the American withdrawal and questions about the war's legacy now aggravate long-held frustrations that have been contributing to veterans' already high suicide rate.

Here are several organizations offering help to veterans troubled by events in Afghanistan:

For immediate assistance

Veterans Crisis Line has people ready to listen and help. Call them at 1-800-273-8255, then select 1. You can click here to access a counselor through text or chat.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides advice and guidance for veterans facing anger, traumatic brain injury or PTSD.

Blue Star Families offers advice for veterans' families dealing with the strains and struggles of military service.

Long-term help

Mental Health First Aid from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing provides training for those interested in helping veterans work through mental health issues.

The Department of Veterans Affairs also has a variety of resources and guidance for veterans seeking help with mental health concerns.

