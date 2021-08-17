Clear
How to help Afghan refugees

Posted: Aug 17, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Amy Chillag, CNN

The refugee crisis in Afghanistan is growing as the Taliban take over the country. Since the start of this year, 550,000 Afghans were forced to flee their homes due to internal fighting, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Now, tens of thousands more are trying to leave the country as many Afghans, especially women and children, fear a resumption of Islamic fundamentalism under the Taliban.

Others, including interpreters who helped the US Military fight the Taliban, fear retribution. Afghan journalists who have been covering the war are also at particularly high risk. You can help these refugees through non-profits providing protection, shelter, water and health care both in Afghanistan and elsewhere. CNN's Impact Your World has compiled a list of vetted organizations accepting donations. Click the button below to contribute:

Impact Your World will continue to update this list as organizations respond.

