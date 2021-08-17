Clear
Selma Blair says humor helps her cope with health struggles

Selma Blair has in recent years faced some serious health struggles, but she says she's met these moments with a dose of humor.

The actress, speaking to reporters during the Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Monday, emphasized the importance of lightness in managing her multiple sclerosis.

"I always like humor. Because like Carrie Fisher said, if it wasn't funny, then it would just be true," the "Cruel Intentions" star said.

Blair's health battles will be the subject of a new documentary, "Introducing, Selma Blair." An emotional trailer was released last week that showed the "Legally Blonde" amid an intense fight for her life.

During the panel, Blair was quick to joke, admitting that sometimes her "humor's a bit sticky" and "very inappropriate."

"I ask everyone's forgiveness as I go on this journey in life. Oh, I'm sure I'll be canceled many times," she said, joking.

"Introducing, Selma Blair" will debut in theaters on October 15 and stream on Discovery+ on October 21.

