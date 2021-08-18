Clear
Britney Spears explains topless posting spree

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Britney Spears went from declaring she would be posting less on social media to baring some skin.

The singer has posted a few topless photos recently on her verified Instagram account. In the shots she covers her bare breasts with her hands.

In one series of photos Spears explained in the caption, "I didn't get a boob job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food."

"Before I show you more pics of my body ... I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!!," Spears wrote. "In my opinion it's quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer ... no ... I'm not talking in a strip club or a performance ... just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you're wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer!!!!"

She went on to write that she was posting the topless photos "because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way!!!!"

"I wanted to see myself in a lighter way ... naked ... like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it's insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain ... hurt ... tears ... and heavy burdens aren't who I am," she wrote. "I am a woman .... a beautiful ... sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form!!!"

Spears is currently engaged in a battle to end the more than decade long conservatorship that was put in place after concerns over her mental health.

In her topless posting she mentions the support of the#FreeBritney movement that has sprung up in support of that battle.

On August 9 Spears wrote in a caption of a video showing an avocado being cut that she planned on posting less because "the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me."

The-CNN-Wire
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
