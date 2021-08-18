Clear
'The Crown' offers first look at new Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:01 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:01 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We have a new royal couple.

As per their standard practice of bringing in different actors as the characters age, "The Crown" has cast Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Season 5.

The pair play the estranged couple through the early 1990s and take over from Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, who played young Prince Charles and Princess Diana during Season 4.

That season ended with the marital troubles between the two as Princess Diana discovered her husband was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Emerald Fennell).

Season 5 is currently under production.

The-CNN-Wire
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
