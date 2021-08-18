Clear
Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Laura Prepon has stopped practicing Scientology.

The "Orange Is the New Black" actress revealed the news in an interview with People, saying the religion is no longer part of her life.

"I'm no longer practicing Scientology. I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life," she said.

Prepon says she now meditates with her husband Ben Foster.

"We meditate daily and I'm really liking it, because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together," she said.

She credits motherhood for the recent changes in her life.

"If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it's that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that," she said. "As a new mom, I was riddled with anxiety that I had never experienced before. My friends who were mothers with older kids said, 'Laura, this is a phase, you'll move on and then it will be something different.' And that has transcended into other parts of my life. We're all evolving. I always see that with my kids."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Popular Stories