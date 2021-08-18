Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt conscious after line drive hit him in his face, manager says

Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt conscious after line drive hit him in his face, manager says

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

A line drive struck Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in the face Tuesday in Chicago, dropping him to his knees for several minutes before he was carted off the field on his way to a hospital.

White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin hit a pitch right back at Bassitt in the second inning with an exit velocity of 100.1 mph, MLB.com reported. The ball smacked Bassitt, less than 90 feet away, in the right side of his face.

A's catcher Sean Murphy rushed to the mound and waved for help as Bassitt, doubled over on the ground, covered his own face, video on MLB.com shows.

Bassitt, 32, remained there for minutes before training staff helped him up and onto a cart, which drove him off the field as he held a towel to his face.

Bassitt, an All-Star with a 12-4 record this year, was taken to a hospital.

He was conscious "the entire time," A's manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the game, a 9-0 White Sox victory.

"They had to do some stitches. He's in a scan, and we'll know more about potential fractures or whatever tomorrow," Melvin said.

The A's also said on Twitter that Bassitt was "conscious and aware" on the way to the hospital, and that the team would provide additional information when possible.

Teammates looked on, stunned, some with hands over their mouths, as trainers tended to Bassitt on the mound.

Afterward, players tweeted their support. That included Goodwin, who followed his team's own tweet of concern with: "Most definitely, Chris, you are in my prayers for sure brother."

"Over the years, I've seen it, against us and for us. I'm trying to think if there's anything scarier than that," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said, according to MLB.com. "A guy gets hit in the head at the plate, but he sees it a little bit. This was so defenseless. So he's the No. 1 concern. I just heard that he's conscious, getting examined. Certainly hope that he caught a break and he's OK."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories