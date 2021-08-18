Clear
Alyssa Milano passenger in car accident after her uncle suffered a medical incident while driving

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Stella Chan, CNN

Alyssa Milano was in a car accident on Tuesday.

The actress was uninjured but her uncle, who was driving, was taken to the hospital. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol [CHP] obtained by CNN, they were traveling on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, when there was a "medical issue" and her uncle "became unconscious."

Milano was picked up at the scene by her husband, David Bugliari, according to the CHP report.

"With the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane. During the medical emergency, the Ford drifted out of its traffic lane and struck a Black SUV which fled the collision scene. Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident and initiated CPR on the driver."

The report also states that two lanes of the highway were shut down for approximately 1.5 hours.

The status of Milano's uncle is currently unknown.

CNN has reached out to Milano for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
