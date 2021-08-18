Clear
'Clerks III' first look reunites cast

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 12:21 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 12:21 PM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Clerks" is back.

The third installment of the 1994 cult classic from Kevin Smith, takes audiences back to the New Jersey convenience store where it all started. Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and his best friend Randal (Jeff Anderson) haven't changed much. Dante's wife, Becky (Rosario Dawson) and Elias (Trevor Fehrman) also star.

The "Clerks III" photo shows the two are still at Quick Stop. They now own the store, but after Randal survives a massive heart attack, he aims to change his life and attempts to make a movie.

According to the movie's synopsis, "Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all."

The movie, this time in color instead of the original black and white, is being filmed in Leonardo, New Jersey, using the same locations as the original "Clerks."

Smith wrote the screenplay and directs.

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
