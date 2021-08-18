Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ma'Khia Bryant was shot 4 times by officer, autopsy shows

Ma'Khia Bryant was shot 4 times by officer, autopsy shows

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 3:51 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Joe Sutton, CNN

Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenager fatally shot by an Ohio police officer after she charged someone with a knife in April, was shot four times in the incident, an autopsy report shows.

Bryant's cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death was homicide, the report from the Franklin County coroner's office reads.

A Columbus police officer shot Bryant, 16, outside her foster home while responding to a domestic dispute call on April 20. Bryant's foster mother, Angela Moore, who wasn't home at the time, said the dispute involved Bryant and two other females in an argument over housekeeping.

Body camera footage showed Bryant, with a knife, lunging at a female outside the house before she was fatally shot.

Bryant was shot in the back, lower torso, right shoulder and right thigh, the autopsy report reads.

No charges in the shooting have been filed. The Ohio attorney general's office referred the case to the Franklin County prosecutor's office for review July 7, according to CNN affiliate WSYX.

Any decision to file charges could take weeks, the attorney general said then, according to WSYX.

CNN's request to the county prosecutor's office for comment was not immediately successful.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories