Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading

Three former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Allison Morrow, CNN Business

Three former Netflix engineers and two of their associates have been charged with illegally profiting more than $3 million in a long-running insider trading scheme, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

The SEC complaint said that the person at the center of the scheme, Sung Mo Jun, traded on nonpublic information about the growth of the platform's subscriber base, both while he was employed at Netflix and after he left the company in 2017.

Sung Mo Jun allegedly involved two other Netflix employees, who also shared the information with Sung Mo Jun's brother and a close friend who used it to trade stocks in advance of Netflix's earnings reports.

The SEC says the group used encrypted messaging apps to trade stock tips without being detected, netting $3.1 million over the course of three years.

A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment.

Sung Mo Jun and others named in the SEC complaint couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Netflix treats its subscriber numbers as confidential information, the SEC said, and employees are prohibited from trading Netflix securities based on that information.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories