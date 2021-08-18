Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome baby boy

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

It's a boy for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.

Jost announced the news on his Instagram Wednesdasy.

"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote.

No details as to when the baby was born were shared. He went on to say "privacy would be greatly appreciated."

This is the second child for Johansson, who has daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The actress and "SNL" star got engaged in 2019 and wed in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories