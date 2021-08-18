Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mosaic Life Care requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Restaurant owners sue New York City over vaccine mandate

Restaurant owners sue New York City over vaccine mandate

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

A group of restaurant owners and five small businesses are suing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city over its vaccine mandate in the hopes of blocking the new requirement.

Earlier this month, the city announced a new rule requiring people to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 before dining indoors, visiting a fitness center or going to an indoor entertainment venue. Anyone who works in the impacted businesses must also be vaccinated. The rule went into effect this week, and the city plans to start enforcing it on September 13.

"This vaccine mandate is arbitrary and capricious due to the fact that it targets certain establishments but not others," wrote the plaintiffs, led by a group called the Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue, in a suit filed Tuesday. They said that the rule prevents people who choose not to be vaccinated from doing their jobs, and that it infringes on their religious freedom. They are seeking a permanent injunction against the order.

In response to a question asked about the lawsuit during a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio said that he has "tremendous confidence that we're in a very strong legal position," with regards to the order, noting that he'd keep comments limited when discussing a lawsuit.

"We must get more people vaccinated," he said. Using strategic methods to boost vaccination rates, especially among young people, "is mission critical," to stopping the spread of the Delta variant, he said.

Across the city, 57% of residents and 68% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to NYC data, which also shows that cases of Covid-19 have spiked since early July.

Experts have warned that in the United States, cases will continue to grow as long as large segments of the country remain unvaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and recommends that eligible people get vaccinated.

New York City is not the only place requiring proof of vaccination for certain activities. San Francisco plans to put a similar rule into place on Friday, and others are considering their options. And France's parliament recently passed a law that requires a "health pass" showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test in order to enter restaurants, bars and for travel on long-distance trains and planes.

Restaurant groups and owners had mixed feelings when the New York City mandate was announced earlier this month.

The "requirement is far from ideal," said NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie at the time, adding that it would "pose economic and operational challenges to restaurants." But, he noted, the requirement "ultimately may prove an essential move." The NYC Hospitality Alliance was not part of Tuesday's suit.

Some restaurants told CNN Business at the time that they welcomed the move, saying it would help level the playing field among restaurants and provide protection to employees and customers.

-- CNN's Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
A few clouds will move into the area this afternoon, but overall today will be mostly sunny. Most of today will be dry like yesterday, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, mainly south of I70. Thursday will be another warm and mostly sunny day with the isolated chance for an afternoon shower. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will move through on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. A few isolated rain chances will continue through the weekend however most of the time will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will continue to warm back into the 90s by next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories