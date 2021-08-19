Clear
Miranda Kerr says ex Orlando Bloom is like her brother, and she's also close with his fiancee, Katy Perry

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Exes Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom get along swimmingly, according to the supermodel.

"He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," she said on the "Moments with Candace Parker" podcast on Tuesday.

As for Bloom's fiancée Katy Perry, she said, "I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me. ... We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."

Kerr and Bloom married in 2010 but split in 2013.

During her interview Kerr, also said, "When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along. I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for."

Last August, Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Daisy.

