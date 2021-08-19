Clear
Family found dead on hiking trail near Yosemite. Authorities don't know what happened

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg and David Williams, CNN

Authorities in Mariposa County, California, are trying to determine why a family of three and their dog died on a remote hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest near Yosemite National Park.

Search and rescue workers found the bodies of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and the family dog on Tuesday near the Devil's Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

They had been reported missing on Monday night.

There were no immediate signs of trauma to the family members, no suicide notes, or any other clear indications of what caused their deaths, Mariposa County Sheriff public information officer Kristie Mitchell told CNN.

First responders initially treated the area as a possible hazmat scene because of concerns that carbon monoxide from nearby mines could have poisoned the family.

Last month, the US Forest Service warned that toxic algae had been discovered in the Merced River and urged people not to swim, wade or allow their pets to drink the water.

The bodies have been recovered and are being autopsied, but Mitchell said they will likely have to wait for toxicology results -- which could take weeks -- to determine the cause of death.

"This is just a tragic, frustrating case for us," said Mitchell. "It will probably be a long, tedious investigation."

The family's bodies were found on the Savage-Lundy Trail, which is popular in the spring because of its colorful wildflower blooms. Mitchell said it is very hot at this time of year and there is little shade.

She said the family was well prepared for a day hike.

There is no cell service in the area, so search and rescue crews had to rely on satellite phones for communication.

"This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver, my heart breaks for their family. Our Sheriff's Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time," said Sheriff Jeremy Briese in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today we saw temperatures in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances stay very minimal again today, but there is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, mainly south of I-70. Friday will be another warm day. A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the activity will be very scattered and many areas will stay dry. A majority of the day Friday will be dry, but a chance for showers and storms will move into the area mainly after 8 PM as a cold front sweeps through our area. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will dry out quickly Saturday morning with dry and sunny conditions continuing through the weekend.
