Clear
BREAKING NEWS A 57-year-old Atchison resident was arrested following a seven-hour standoff. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Must-watch videos of the week

Must-watch videos of the week

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Amy Wray, CNN

A snake handler captures a 10-foot python at the grocery store, a zoo guest wrestles an alligator, and a 9-year-old opera singer impresses the "America's Got Talent" judges. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Special surprise in the spice aisle

Call it serendipity that a trained snake handler and a python happened to be shopping for spices at the same time in an Australian supermarket. Before the non-venomous Diamond python could slither off with a jar of paprika and spook the other customers, handler Helaina Alati captured it with a snake bag and released it safely into nearby bushland.

See you later, alligator

Donnie Wiseman had an unexpectedly interactive day at the zoo when he jumped into an alligator enclosure to save Scales and Tales Utah handler Lindsay Bull from the jaws of the star attraction, 8-foot, 6-inch Darthgator. Wiseman described the incident to CNN affiliate KUTV as a "crazy situation" and said, "I'm just glad that girl is okay."

Prime exit

The next-day delivery at Amazon is no joke. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on how one semi-truck headed toward Dallas took the road less traveled, making an impromptu exit across the grass to escape bad traffic.

Not the response anyone wants

During an interview on the show "Hart to Heart," host Kevin Hart profusely apologized for his expressive response after Don Cheadle shared his age. When some viewers questioned if the exchange was a joke, Hart clarified on Twitter that it was just improv. Cheadle also laughed off the moment in a Tweet, writing "I think this is my favorite interview ever."

Opera aficionado

Opera singer Victory Brinker, 9, wowed "America's Got Talent" judges with her vocals in the audition round, earning a first-of-its-kind group golden buzzer. Judge Simon Cowell predicted great things for her career, likening Victory to a young Carrie Underwood on "American Idol."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories