Clear
BREAKING NEWS A 57-year-old Atchison resident was arrested following a seven-hour standoff. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Brett Butler of 'Grace Under Fire' explains why she's broke

Brett Butler of 'Grace Under Fire' explains why she's broke

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Former "Grace Under Fire" star Brett Butler has fallen on hard times.

She was recently the subject of a GoFundMe fundraiser started by a friend -- despite having made $250,000 an episode for her 1990s hit ABC comedy series.

Butler told The Hollywood Reporter she was six months behind on her rent and worried that she may have waited too long to allow her friend to launch the GoFundMe.

"I've been ashamed," she said. "Almost ashamed to death."

The sitcom was based on Butler's life, which has included alcoholism and an abusive marriage.

She said the pressure of being on a hit show contributed to her becoming addicted to the pain killer Vicodin, which had been prescribed to her for sciatica.

"At the bloody bitter end, I really was difficult," she told the publication. "I was out of my mind. Drugs will do that to you. The show should have been pulled sooner than it was."

Butler said she eventually got sober after the show was canceled in 1998 after five seasons. But she says bad financial decisions, theft by people she trusted, and being unable to work because of the pandemic led her to her current predicament.

"That's just stupid on my part, not to have insurance for those things," she said of the thefts. "And to loan and give a lot of money away. I really just felt so guilty for having it — I almost couldn't get rid of it fast enough."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories