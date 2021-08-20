Clear
Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of 'Jeopardy!'

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Mike Richards, who was announced as the brand new host of "Jeopardy!" just last week, said Friday he has "stepped down" and the show is reverting to guest hosts for the time being.

His stunning announcement came two days after The Ringer website exposed a litany of offensive comments from his past.

"It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter," Richards said in a memo Friday morning.

The beloved game show began production on its new season on Thursday, which means some episodes with Richards as host have already been taped.

But Friday's tapings have been cancelled, Richards said.

He wrote in the memo that Sony "will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week."

The memo indicated that Richards will remain the executive producer of the show. He said to the staff, "I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."

The loss of trust and confidence came as a result of Claire McNear's reporting for The Ringer.

McNear, the author of a recent book about "Jeopardy!" and the late host Alex Trebek, found Richards' old podcast, for example, in which he made derogatory remarks about little people, Jews, people receiving unemployment benefits and sexist comments about women.

He "repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women's bodies," McNear reported.

Richards took down the podcast episodes and apologized, saying "my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable." He said he intended to live up to his obligations as a "role model" as the new "Jeopardy!" host.

After 24 hours, it was clear that his apology was not well-received. The Anti-Defamation League even weighed in, saying that Richards' "disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter. Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm. This reported pattern warrants an investigation."

Sony, which produces the lucrative game show, declined to comment on Thursday, raising the specter that Richards' reputation was too sullied for him to continue as host.

His memo on Friday referenced "past incidents and comments" that have "cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
