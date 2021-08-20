Clear
BTS world tour canceled due to ongoing pandemic

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

K-Pop's biggest group won't be touring after all.

BTS's "Map of the World Tour" has been canceled for now, it's record label Big Hit Music announced in a statement posted on the fan platform Weverse and verified by multiple outlets.

"Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour," the statement read. "Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned."

The tour was originally announced in January 2020 and slated to begin in April 2020.

But it was postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the interim the group performed in pay per view online concerts as well as on the 2021 Grammys and released new singles including "Dynamite" and "Butter."

But the ongoing pandemic has halted live performances for the time being.

"We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible," the label said in their statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
