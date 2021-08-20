Clear
Sean Penn and daughter Dylan Penn had some tough moments on set for their new film

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 12:01 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 12:01 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Sean Penn directs his own daughter Dyan Penn in his latest film, "Flag Day," but the joint effort didn't come without a little family tension.

The Oscar-winner stars as con artist John Vogel, who is estranged from his children, played by Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn, whom Penn shares with actress Robin Wright.

Because Dylan Penn's character experiences drug abuse, emotional abuse and a sexual assault, it was emotional to film.

On "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday, the actress said things got tense between father and daughter.

"We had one major, I think it was a two-hour standoff about a note that he had," she said. "About whether I could wear, or not wear, mascara."

When Colbert asked if it was in front of the crew, Sean Penn confessed that it was.

"Once it was clear that she was making the wrong decision, I just went and sat down," he said. "And then the silence was one the crew had to live with for two hours while the Penns figured it out."

This film is the first time Penn has worked with his own children.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
