Clear
BREAKING NEWS A 57-year-old Atchison resident was arrested following a seven-hour standoff. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ed Sheeran is dropping a new album in October

Ed Sheeran is dropping a new album in October

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 12:11 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Ed Sheeran has announced his fourth studio album, saying it is the "best bit of work that I've done."

The British singer-songwriter confirmed on Thursday that "=" (pronounced "equals") will be unveiled on October 29 -- four years after he began recording it.

Sharing the cover art on Instagram, Sheeran told his 33.7 million followers that since starting the project in 2017, "I've been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it's really a coming of age record."

The 30-year-old star added that he had "never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it."

The record features 14 songs, including lead single "Bad Habits," which became Sheeran's 10th UK number one hit when it was released in July this year.

Witth "=," Sheeran continues the tradition of naming his albums after mathematical symbols. His 2011 debut "+," 2014 follow-up "x" and 2017's "÷" all topped the UK album charts. "x" and "÷" also topped the Billboard 200 chart.

Sheeran also used the Instagram post to confirm that the next single off the album would be "Visiting Hours," which he said he finished "for my friend (music industry icon) Michael (Gudinski) who sadly passed away this year." He shared a snippet of the tear-jerker in another Instagram post.

In 2019, Sheeran released his "No. 6 Collaborations Project," which saw him team up with industry heavyweights including Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Stormzy, Khalid, Bruno Mars, Eminem and Camila Cabello.

In September 2020, he welcomed his first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, with his wife Cherry Seaborn, whom he married in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories