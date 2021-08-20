Clear
Full FDA approval of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is 'imminent', senior federal official says

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Elizabeth Cohen, CNN

Full US Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is "imminent," a senior federal official told CNN on Friday -- but said no date has been mentioned.

A person familiar with plan told CNN the decision is expected early next week, and a Biden administration official said approval of the two-dose vaccine "could be as early as Monday."

The New York Times reported Friday afternoon that the FDA was pushing to approve the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, according to people familiar with the agency's planning.

Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has been distributed under emergency use authorization from the FDA. Full approval is expected to open the door to more vaccine mandates and perhaps increase uptake by some people who are vaccine hesitant.

Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. A cold front is moving through the area tonight, and that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, and flooding. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. The cold front moving through will briefly cool us down on Saturday but the heat will make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
