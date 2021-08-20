Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with university's vaccine mandate

University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with university's vaccine mandate

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Liam Reilly, CNN

The University of Virginia has disenrolled 238 students for its fall semester on Friday for not complying with the university's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, according to a university spokesperson.

UVA requires "all students who live, learn, or work in person at the university" to be fully vaccinated for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year, according to current university Covid-19 policies.

Out of the 238 incoming Fall semester students, only 49 of them were actually enrolled in classes, and the remaining 189 "may not have been planning to return to the vniversity this fall at all," UVA spokesperson Brian Coy told CNN.

"Disenrolled means you're not eligible to take courses," Coy said. He added that students who were enrolled at the university on Wednesday still have a week to update their status at which point they can re-enroll.

About 96.6% of UVA's student body is vaccinated, Coy said. Around 1% of students are currently unvaccinated while about 1.3% were allowed to claim religious or medical exemptions, Coy said.

"If you're unvaccinated, we ask that you wear a mask at all times -- indoors or outdoors -- whenever you're around people," said Coy. "Anyone unvaccinated and has an exemption will have to test once a week, we're starting once a week: That might go up."

Unvaccinated students without exemptions were repeatedly reminded to get vaccinated between May 20 and July 1 to avoid disenrollment, Coy said.

"Students out of compliance received multiple emails, calls, text messages and -- in some cases -- calls to their parents. Our numbers show that our students responded to this. This means we can have the kind of in-person semester where people can engage in normal ways."

According to the university website, two-thirds of the UVA student body is from Virginia. For the fall semester, the university says there will be around 18,000 undergraduate and about 9,000 graduate students.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Today was another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. A cold front is moving through the area tonight, and that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe, with the main threats being strong winds, hail, and flooding. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. The cold front moving through will briefly cool us down on Saturday but the heat will make a return on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories